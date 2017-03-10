 Calendar Home
Location:The Backroom at Chehalem's Tasting Room
Map:106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)538-4700
Email:brittney@chehalemwines.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/164482604061087/
All Dates:Mar 10, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spring Concert Series

Our Spring Music Series kicks off with live music from Jack Mortensen & Niamh McSwiggan in The Backroom from 5-8pm!
Sit back, relax and enjoy great music as you sip wine!
We'll be pouring wine-by-the-glass and special flights. Plus, cheese & charcuterie boards will be available for purchase.

Spring Music Series kicks off in The Backroom with live music, wines and small bites!

