|Location:
|The Backroom at Chehalem's Tasting Room
|Map:
|106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-4700
|Email:
|brittney@chehalemwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/164482604061087/
|All Dates:
Spring Concert Series
Our Spring Music Series kicks off with live music from Jack Mortensen & Niamh McSwiggan in The Backroom from 5-8pm!
Sit back, relax and enjoy great music as you sip wine!
We'll be pouring wine-by-the-glass and special flights. Plus, cheese & charcuterie boards will be available for purchase.
Spring Music Series kicks off in The Backroom with live music, wines and small bites!