 Calendar Home
Location:Laurel Ridge Winery
Map:13301 NE Kuehne Rd, Carlton, OR, 97111,United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/spring-centerpiece-sip-and-create-workshop/
All Dates:Feb 25, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Spring Centerpiece Sip and Create Workshop

DIY Spring Centerpiece Workshop,

Come and sip some local wine while I teach you how to arrange a low centerpiece.

Limited space Available
Price: $35.00
Price includes:
~ Glass of wine
~ A centerpiece for you to take home
~ Access to a behind the scenes online class for future reference!

Tickets: https://www.ksplanninganddesign.com/expert-advice/.

Laurel Ridge Winery
Laurel Ridge Winery 13301 13301 NE Kuehne Rd, Carlton, OR, 97111,United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

