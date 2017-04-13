Spring Byzantine Dinner

We kick off our monthly dinner series with a Spring Byzantine Dinner. This celebration of renewal will borrow flavors and spices from Morocco. Guests can expect spring lamb, seafood, Middle Eastern spices, legumes, and spring vegetables in bounty–as well as engaging pairings with wines from Brooks’ collection.

4 courses perfectly paired with our wines including small production, single vineyard, and library wines.

Dietary restrictions? Please add them to “Order Notes” at checkout.

$75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included

Buy Tickets Now: http://www.brookswine.com/shop/chef-series-byzantine/.