Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-wines-spring-awakening-italian-coastal-cuisine/
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Spring Awakening – Italian Coastal Cuisine

Join us for a celebration of spring featuring the fresh and vibrant flavors of Italian Coastal Cuisine with influences from Italy, Morocco, Sardinia, and other Mediterranean locales.

Chef Abby is working on the menu, but her mind is thinking of items like Sardinian couscous, octopus, fish, and the bright spring flavors of tarragon, dill, lemon, fava beans and pea tendrils.

The featured wines will be in the spring spirit, as well, with our Viognier, Melón de Bourgogne, Rosé, Pinot Blanc, and acidic and vibrant Pinot noir.

We will even have ONE LIBRARY WINE available to our dinner guests only (to enjoy and purchase).

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
