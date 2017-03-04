 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/spotlight-flight-vertical-tasting/
All Dates:Mar 4, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Spotlight Flight: Vertical Tasting

We kick off our Spotlight Flight series with a historic journey of Erath wines from the Prince Hill Vineyard.

You will sample through a Vertical Tasting (a series of wines of multiple years from the same vineyard) to explore seasonal variations and experience how flavors in the wine evolve over time in the cellar. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over only, please.

Please call the tasting room at 503-538-3318 to reserve a spot.

We kick off our Spotlight Flight series with a historic journey of Erath wines from the Prince Hill Vineyard. You will sample through a Vertical Tasting (a series of wines of multiple years from the same vineyard) to explore seasonal variations and experience how flavors in the wine evolve over time in the cellar. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over only, please. Please ...
Erath Winery
Erath Winery 97115 9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS