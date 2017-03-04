Spotlight Flight: Vertical Tasting

We kick off our Spotlight Flight series with a historic journey of Erath wines from the Prince Hill Vineyard.

You will sample through a Vertical Tasting (a series of wines of multiple years from the same vineyard) to explore seasonal variations and experience how flavors in the wine evolve over time in the cellar. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over only, please.

Please call the tasting room at 503-538-3318 to reserve a spot.