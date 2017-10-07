 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/spotlight-flight-library-tasting/
All Dates:Oct 7, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Spotlight Flight: Library Tasting

Our 5th Spotlight Flight delves into how wines age. Participants will explore with their senses the rewards of patience when Pinot Noir ages. Selections of small production wines will be sampled with extremely limited amounts left in our cellars. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

