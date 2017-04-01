Spotlight Flight: Horizontal Tasting

In our second Spotlight Flight, we will take an in-depth look at the highly acclaimed 2012 vintage through a horizontal tasting (a series of wines of the same year from different vineyards).

Participants will be introduced to the various American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in Oregon’s Willamette Valley by sampling five distinctly different wines. The focus will be on geology and soils and how factors of terroir affect the flavors of the wines. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over.

To RSVP, please call the tasting room at 503.538.3318.