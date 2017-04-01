 Calendar Home
Location:Erath Winery
Map:9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/spotlight-flight-horizontal-tasting/
All Dates:Apr 1, 2017 1:00 pm

Spotlight Flight: Horizontal Tasting

In our second Spotlight Flight, we will take an in-depth look at the highly acclaimed 2012 vintage through a horizontal tasting (a series of wines of the same year from different vineyards).

Participants will be introduced to the various American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in Oregon’s Willamette Valley by sampling five distinctly different wines. The focus will be on geology and soils and how factors of terroir affect the flavors of the wines. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over.

To RSVP, please call the tasting room at 503.538.3318.

In our second Spotlight Flight, we will take an in-depth look at the highly acclaimed 2012 vintage through a horizontal tasting (a series of wines of the same year from different vineyards). Participants will be introduced to the various American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in Oregon’s Willamette Valley by sampling five distinctly different wines. The focus will be on geology and soils and how ...
Erath Winery
Erath Winery 97115 9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS