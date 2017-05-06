|Location:
|Erath Winery
|9409 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/spotlight-flight-clonal-tasting/
Spotlight Flight: Clonal Tasting
Our 3rd Spotlight Flight delves into how grapes grow.
Though scientific in nature, participants will explore with their senses a Clonal Tasting of the variety of Pinot Noir grapes that are grown and selected for making into award-winning Willamette Valley wines. Space is limited for this unique tasting experience. 21 and over please.
Call the Tasting Room at 503-538-3318. Advanced reservations required.