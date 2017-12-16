|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|1015 McDonough Road, Newberg, Gold Hill 97525
|Phone:
|541-855-5330
|Email:
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.cliffcreek.com
|All Dates:
Spirit of the Season
Come and join us at our annual holiday open house featuring spiced wines and holiday specials!
Spirit of the Season
Come and join us at our annual holiday open house featuring spiced wines and holiday specials!
Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Newberg, Gold Hill 97525