|Location:
|Spindrift Cellars
|Map:
|810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
|Phone:
|541-929-6555
|Email:
|events@spindriftcellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/194889928104743/
|All Dates:
Spindrift Thanksgiving Weekend
Bring your family and friends to Celebrate what we are all most Thankful for... time together.
New Wines
Food
Holiday Gifts
Fee: $10
Spindrift Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Tasting
Spindrift Cellars
Spindrift Cellars 97370 810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370