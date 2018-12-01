|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
|All Dates:
Spice Trade Wine Dinner
Join Fairsing Vineyard for a culinary spice trade dinner paired with our estate wines.
Chef Rebecca Clarke to prepare a five-course meal inspired by flavors encountered along the silk road.
Seating for this dinner as part of our Full Circle Culinary Series is limited. RSVP with our Tasting Room 503.560.8266. $100 Guests / Wine Club members $90.
Dinner begins at 6:30. Contact events@fairsingvineyard.com with inquiries.
