Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-14141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 24, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sparkly & Sweet Thanksgiving Celebration

NEW WINES | GOURMET S'MORES | LOCAL CHEESE | NEW SPACE
Be one of the first to taste our 2017 Elements Rosé Oregon Bubbles and our long-awaited Barrel Six Reserve Tawny Dessert-style wine!

Join us in Downtown Dundee from 11am - 5pm in our new dedicated tasting space, The Hideaway, as you enjoy our show-stopping new releases, gourmet S'mores, local cheese, live music, and more! This year's Elements Rosé Oregon Bubbles honors the element of "fire" and partial proceeds will benefit the Eagle Creek Fire Restoration Fund. Ticket price includes a flight of 5 wines, gourmet s'mores, cheese pairing, and complimentary logo'd Riedel Oregon Pinot Noir glass. Live music from 2-5 from Gina Belliveau, whose acoustic soul folk reperetoire includes an arsenal of original songs as well as everything from Billie Holiday to Billie Jean. We can't wait to celebrate with you!

Tickets:
Pre-sale - $25
At the door - $30
Club members - $20

 

Fee: $20-$30

New wines, local cheese, gourmet s'mores, and a new tasting space in downtown Dundee!

