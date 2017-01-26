 Calendar Home
Location:Elephants Delicatessen
Map:115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/spanish-wine-and-paella-dinner/
All Dates:Jan 26, 2017 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner

It’s January: Time for our annual Spanish wine and paella dinner!

 

Tapas

Tortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper Spread

Eggplant Rolls with Feta

Bacalao & Jamon

Paired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut Rosé

 

Second Course

Poncho Bean Soup

Paired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra Mencia

 

Main Course

Paella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)

Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & Mussels

Paired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme Plaer

&

Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’

 

Cheese Course

Cheesemonger’s Plate

Paired with Manuel Guerra Justo ‘Via Arxentea’ Treixadura

 

Dessert

Orange Flan

 

$70 per guest (in advance), $80 per guest (at the door)

Includes all pairings and gratuity

Elephants Delicatessen
Elephants Delicatessen 97210 115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
