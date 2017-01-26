|Location:
|Elephants Delicatessen
|Map:
|115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/spanish-wine-and-paella-dinner/
|All Dates:
Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner
It’s January: Time for our annual Spanish wine and paella dinner!
Tapas
Tortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper Spread
Eggplant Rolls with Feta
Bacalao & Jamon
Paired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut Rosé
Second Course
Poncho Bean Soup
Paired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra Mencia
Main Course
Paella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & Mussels
Paired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme Plaer
&
Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’
Cheese Course
Cheesemonger’s Plate
Paired with Manuel Guerra Justo ‘Via Arxentea’ Treixadura
Dessert
Orange Flan
$70 per guest (in advance), $80 per guest (at the door)
Includes all pairings and gratuity