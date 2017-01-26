Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner

It’s January: Time for our annual Spanish wine and paella dinner!

Tapas



Tortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper Spread



Eggplant Rolls with Feta



Bacalao & Jamon



Paired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut Rosé

Second Course



Poncho Bean Soup



Paired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra Mencia

Main Course



Paella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)



Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & Mussels



Paired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme Plaer



&



Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’

Cheese Course



Cheesemonger’s Plate



Paired with Manuel Guerra Justo ‘Via Arxentea’ Treixadura

Dessert



Orange Flan

$70 per guest (in advance), $80 per guest (at the door)



Includes all pairings and gratuity