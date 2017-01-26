|Location:
Garden Room at Elephants Delicatessen
|Map:
115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
|Phone:
503-299-6304
|Email:
info@elephantsdeli.com
|Website:
http://https://www.elephantsdeli.com/blog/post/spanish-wine-and-paella-dinner2
|All Dates:
Spanish Wine and Paella DinnerMenu
Tapas
Tortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper Spread
Eggplant Rolls with Feta
Bacalao & Jamon
Paired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut Rosé
Second Course
Poncho Bean Soup
Paired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra Mencia
Main Course
Paella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & Mussels
Paired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme Plaer
&
Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’
Cheese Course
Cheesemonger’s Plate
Paired with Manuel Guerra Justo 'Via Arxentea'
Dessert
Orange Flan
Reservations required
Fee: $70-$80
Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner
It’s January: Time for our annual Spanish wine & paella dinner.
