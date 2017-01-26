Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner

MenuTapasTortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper SpreadEggplant Rolls with FetaBacalao & JamonPaired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut RoséSecond CoursePoncho Bean SoupPaired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra MenciaMain CoursePaella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & MusselsPaired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme PlaerBodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’Cheese CourseCheesemonger’s PlatePaired with Manuel Guerra Justo 'Via Arxentea'DessertOrange FlanReservations required

Fee: $70-$80