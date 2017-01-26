 Calendar Home
Location:Garden Room at Elephants Delicatessen
Map:115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Phone: 503-299-6304
Email:info@elephantsdeli.com
Website:http://https://www.elephantsdeli.com/blog/post/spanish-wine-and-paella-dinner2
All Dates:Jan 26, 2017 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Spanish Wine and Paella Dinner

Menu

Tapas
Tortilla Espanola with Roasted Pepper Spread
Eggplant Rolls with Feta
Bacalao & Jamon
Paired with Isaac Fernandez ‘Biutiful’ Cava Brut Rosé

Second Course
Poncho Bean Soup
Paired with Algueira Ribeira Sacra Mencia

Main Course
Paella Mixta (Mixed Poultry & Seafood Paella)
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Chorizo, Clams & Mussels
Paired with Acústic Celler Priorat Ritme Plaer
&
Bodegas Emilio Moro, Ribera del Duero ‘Emilio Moro’

Cheese Course
Cheesemonger’s Plate
Paired with Manuel Guerra Justo 'Via Arxentea'

Dessert
Orange Flan

Reservations required


 

Fee: $70-$80

It’s January: Time for our annual Spanish wine & paella dinner.
