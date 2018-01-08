Spanish in the Vineyard is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 8. Class meets 5:30 to 8:20 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the program chair, Scott Dwyer. New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Spanish in the Vineyard course

Spanish in the Vineyard is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 8. Class meets 5:30 to 8:20 pm, Mondays. For questions please contact the program chair, Scott Dwyer.New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu. Fee: $322