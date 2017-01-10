Spanish in the Vineyard is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 10. Class meets 5:30 to 8:20 pm, Tuesdays. For questions, please contact the program director, Jessica Sandrock.

Spanish in the Vineyard Course

Spanish in the Vineyard is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 10. Class meets 5:30 to 8:20 pm, Tuesdays. For questions, please contact the program director, Jessica Sandrock. Fee: $307