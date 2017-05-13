 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
All Dates:May 13, 2017 - May 14, 2017

Spa at the Vineyards

Saturday and Sunday Noble Estate Urban's flower-filled garden patio will be transformed into a spa complete with foot soaking pools, massage therapists, relaxing music, and Noble Estate's award winning wines. Mom can order wine and chocolate from the outdoor bar and settle in for an afternoon of relaxation.

Mother's Day weekend say Thank You to Mom with a rejuvenating spa day at Noble Estate Winery.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS