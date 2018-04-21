 Calendar Home
Map:Natalie's Estate Winery @ 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/south-of-france-spring-cellar-club-event/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2018 11:00 am
Apr 22, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

South of France Spring Cellar Club Event

Please join us for…
‘South of France’
Cellar Club Spring Event
from noon to 4pm
~Featured Newly Released Wines~
2017 Natalie’s Estate Winery, ROSE
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, The Pines Vineyard, MERLOT
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Hillside Vineyard’, CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, SYRAH

(Menu pairing details coming soon!)

Christina Joy Swanson will be painting miniature scenes from France.

Cellar Club members and your guests are welcome!
Please RSVP on our website or call Boyd at 503-807-5008, on Facebook or by email. Thank you!

Please join us for…‘South of France’Cellar Club Spring Event from noon to 4pm~Featured Newly Released Wines~2017 Natalie’s Estate Winery, ROSE2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, The Pines Vineyard, MERLOT2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Hillside Vineyard’, CABERNET SAUVIGNON2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery, SYRAH (Menu pairing details coming soon!) Christina Joy ...
16825 Natalie's Estate Winery @ 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS