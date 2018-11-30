 Calendar Home
Location:J Wrigley Vineyards
Map:19390 Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR, 97378, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/soup-friday-j-wrigley-vineyards/
All Dates:Nov 30, 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Soup Friday – J Wrigley Vineyards

Join us at J Wrigley for Soup Friday on November 30 from 2pm – 7 pm.

This month we will have Tomato Basil Bisque and Matza Ball soup.

Cost is $15 for non-club, $10 for Legends and Partners and free for Vertical Club members.

This price includes wine, bread, soup and an enjoyable afternoon at the tasting room.

RSVP to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com or on our Facebook event page.

J Wrigley Vineyards
J Wrigley Vineyards 19390 19390 Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR, 97378, United States
