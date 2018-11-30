Soup Friday – J Wrigley Vineyards

Join us at J Wrigley for Soup Friday on November 30 from 2pm – 7 pm.



This month we will have Tomato Basil Bisque and Matza Ball soup.



Cost is $15 for non-club, $10 for Legends and Partners and free for Vertical Club members.



This price includes wine, bread, soup and an enjoyable afternoon at the tasting room.



RSVP to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com or on our Facebook event page.