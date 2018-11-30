|Location:
|J Wrigley Vineyards
|Map:
|19390 Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR, 97378, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/soup-friday-j-wrigley-vineyards/
|All Dates:
Soup Friday – J Wrigley Vineyards
Join us at J Wrigley for Soup Friday on November 30 from 2pm – 7 pm.
This month we will have Tomato Basil Bisque and Matza Ball soup.
Cost is $15 for non-club, $10 for Legends and Partners and free for Vertical Club members.
This price includes wine, bread, soup and an enjoyable afternoon at the tasting room.
RSVP to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com or on our Facebook event page.