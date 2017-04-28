 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Apr 28, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Soul Prophet: Mark Daly &; Amber Nelson

Come and jam with Mark Daly on guitar accompanied by Amber Nelson's extraordinary vocals. You won't want to miss this dynamic duo.

