Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/somm-iii-movie/
All Dates:Nov 2, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

SOMM III Movie

What happens when the world’s best palates meet for a blind tasting? Somm III will answer that question. Wine and snacks available for purchase.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MjcfgZJITc

Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/33943/somm-iii-movie-oregon-premier?date=2018-11-02&size=1&time=19%3A00.

Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

