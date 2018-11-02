|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/somm-iii-movie/
|All Dates:
SOMM III Movie
What happens when the world’s best palates meet for a blind tasting? Somm III will answer that question. Wine and snacks available for purchase.
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MjcfgZJITc
Tickets: https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/experience/33943/somm-iii-movie-oregon-premier?date=2018-11-02&size=1&time=19%3A00.