Location:Soléna
Map:17090 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/solenas-roast-and-toast/
All Dates:Oct 20, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Soléna’s Roast and Toast

As we settle into the gorgeous PNW fall, we invite you to join us in the heart of Willamette Valley Wine Country for a succulent Pork Box Roast prepared by none other than the master of meat himself – Ricardo Antunez of Pura Vida in McMinnville.

Surrounded by the changing colors and the rich aromas of roasting pork, we’ll toast to the season with Pinot noirs from the Soléna cellar chosen specifically for the evening.

Perfectly paired with all-natural, artisan pork from local favorite, Carlton Farms, this is a feast you do not want to miss.

Soléna
Soléna 17090 17090 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

