 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna
Map:17090 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/solenas-lobster-boil/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Soléna’s Lobster Boil

Join us on a fine summer’s evening as we watch the sun set over the Willamette Valley while feasting on succulent lobster, shrimp, and sourdough baguettes.

Paired with a variety of crisp and cool Soléna wines, sit back and relax as we bring you some exquisite, whole Maine Lobster freshly prepared in the Soléna Kitchen.


MENU

Whole Maine Lobster with Andouille Sausage, Shell-on Shrimp, New Potatoes and Corn.

Mixed Greens Salad with Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumbers and a Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Served with Sourdough Baguettes.

Join us on a fine summer’s evening as we watch the sun set over the Willamette Valley while feasting on succulent lobster, shrimp, and sourdough baguettes. Paired with a variety of crisp and cool Soléna wines, sit back and relax as we bring you some exquisite, whole Maine Lobster freshly prepared in the Soléna Kitchen. MENUWhole Maine Lobster with Andouille ...
Soléna
Soléna 17090 17090 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, USA
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS