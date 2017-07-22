Sokol Blosser Winery Summer House Party

● Wine ● Gourmet Carnival Eats ● Live Music ● Fortune Teller ● Magician ● Photo Booth ● Dunk Tank ● Games ● Prizes ● Fun! ●

For our third annual Summer House Party we are taking the night to a whole new level of fun with a carnival you won’t want to miss! Chef Henry will be whipping up some of our favorite carnival eats-gourmet style with options for vegetarians too. The hardest decision of your night will be which booth to visit first. Will you try your luck playing games? Ask the fortune teller a burning question? Or prepare to be amazed by our magician? Live music will play as you partake in all the fun.

Tickets: https://shp17.eventbrite.com.