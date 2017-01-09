|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.584.7278
|Email:
|jessica.cortell@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Soil Science Course
Soil Science is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 9. Class meets 5:00 to 7:50 pm, Mondays and Wednesdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Jessica Cortell .
Fee: $431