Location:Rallison Cellars - Tasting Room
Map:16079 SW Rail Road Street, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-347-9173
Email:rallisoncellar@gmail.com
Website:http://www.rallisoncellars.com
All Dates:Mar 19, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Soft Opening - Public Tasting Room

Come visit our new open to the public tasting room on 3/19 and taste our new wines. Tasting flight is $10 and waived with a bottle purchase and complimentary for Wine Club members. We will have all of our wines available for purchase.

The tasting room will have open hours posted for tasting and bottle sales. Look for the details on the open hours in the near future.

See you all very soon.

Cheers!

Jared & Lari Rallison

Fee: $10.00 - waived with purchase

Soft Opening of Rallison Cellars new public tasting room.

16079 SW Rail Road Street, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

