Soft Opening - Public Tasting Room

Come visit our new open to the public tasting room on 3/19 and taste our new wines. Tasting flight is $10 and waived with a bottle purchase and complimentary for Wine Club members. We will have all of our wines available for purchase.



The tasting room will have open hours posted for tasting and bottle sales. Look for the details on the open hours in the near future.



See you all very soon.



Cheers!



Jared & Lari Rallison

Fee: $10.00 - waived with purchase