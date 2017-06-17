Smitten Artisan Truffles at Raptor Ridge Winery

|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Winery
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-628-8463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
|All Dates:
Stop by Raptor Ridge Winery tasting room and meet Smitten Artisan Truffles as we will be sampling their hand finished chocolates and pairing with Raptor Ridge wines.
Fee: $15 Tasting Fee or Wine by the glass or bottle
Raptor Ridge Winery welcomes Smitten Artisan Truffles to the tasting room