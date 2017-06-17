 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-628-8463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Smitten Artisan Truffles at Raptor Ridge Winery

Stop by Raptor Ridge Winery tasting room and meet Smitten Artisan Truffles as we will be sampling their hand finished chocolates and pairing with Raptor Ridge wines.

Fee: $15 Tasting Fee or Wine by the glass or bottle

Raptor Ridge Winery welcomes Smitten Artisan Truffles to the tasting room

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

