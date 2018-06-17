Sizzling Sausage Making Class with Proletariat But

 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Celebrate Father’s Day with us and Zeph Shepard of Proletariat Butchery for our Summer Sausage Making Class in the vineyard!

Sip on wine while learning about turning the ordinary into the sublime with pork, fat, salt, and seasoning! What would ordinarily be scraps of little use are transformed into morsels of nutrition and flavor surpassed by few other foods!

Come to class empty handed and Zeph will guide you all the way from beginning to end, teaching you how to make your very own handmade sausages that you will take home! We start with charcuterie followed by sausages, sauerkraut and wine for dinner.

General Admission: $125 | Wine Club: $100

(All inclusive including wine, class and sausage to take home)

 

