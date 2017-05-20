 Calendar Home
Location:August Cellars Tasting Room
Map:14000 NE Quarry Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-6766 x115
Email:mary.ellen@augustcellars.com
Website:http://www.augustcellars.com
All Dates:May 20, 2017 - May 21, 2017

Six Years of Marechal Foch Vertical Tasting

Go back in time with us, and taste our Marechal Foch from 2002 through 2007. This big red varietal is earthy and lush, and pairs perfectly with foods of the Mediterranean countries. Come visit, and feel younger with each sip. $12 flight fee is waived with a two bottle purchase. August Cellars. 14000 Quarry Road, Newberg. 503.554.666 x115.

Fee: $12 Flight Fee for 6 tastes

Six Years of Foch Vertical Tasting

August Cellars Tasting Room
August Cellars Tasting Room 14000 14000 NE Quarry Road, Newberg, OR 97132
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS