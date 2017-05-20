Six Years of Marechal Foch Vertical Tasting

Go back in time with us, and taste our Marechal Foch from 2002 through 2007. This big red varietal is earthy and lush, and pairs perfectly with foods of the Mediterranean countries. Come visit, and feel younger with each sip. $12 flight fee is waived with a two bottle purchase. August Cellars. 14000 Quarry Road, Newberg. 503.554.666 x115.

Fee: $12 Flight Fee for 6 tastes