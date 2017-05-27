|Location:
|Left Coast Cellars
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|hospitality@leftcoastcellars.com
|Website:
|http://leftcoastcellars.com/
|All Dates:
Sip & Stroll at Left Coast Cellars
Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 from 11a-5p
Sip & Stroll is Left Coast's annual Memorial Weekend walk-around tasting. Explore our beautiful, LIVE sustainably-farmed estate from the Winery to our Tasting Room, while sipping on spring releases, including 2016 White Pinot Noir and 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Pinot Noir, as you stroll.
$15 admission, includes wine tasting and small bites, and a keepsake logoed GoVino glass.
Cafe will be open and serving delicious wood-fired pizza at the end of the stroll, so you can relax on the patio or the lawn.
