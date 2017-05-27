Sip & Stroll at Left Coast Cellars

Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 from 11a-5p



Sip & Stroll is Left Coast's annual Memorial Weekend walk-around tasting. Explore our beautiful, LIVE sustainably-farmed estate from the Winery to our Tasting Room, while sipping on spring releases, including 2016 White Pinot Noir and 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Pinot Noir, as you stroll.



$15 admission, includes wine tasting and small bites, and a keepsake logoed GoVino glass.

Cafe will be open and serving delicious wood-fired pizza at the end of the stroll, so you can relax on the patio or the lawn.

