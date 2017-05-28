|Location:
|Left Coast Cellars
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/sip-stroll-at-left-coast/
|All Dates:
Sip & Stroll at Left Coast
Sip & Stroll is Left Coast’s annual Memorial Weekend walk-around tasting. Explore our beautiful, LIVE sustainably-farmed estate from the Winery to our Tasting Room, while sipping on spring releases, including 2016 White Pinot noir and 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Pinot noir, as you stroll.
$15 admission, includes wine tasting and small bites, and a keepsake logoed GoVino glass.
Cafe will be open and serving delicious wood-fired pizza at the end of the stroll, so you can relax on the patio or the lawn.