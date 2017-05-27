Location: Left Coast Cellars Map: 4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/sip-stroll-at-left-coast/ All Dates: May 27, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

May 28, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

May 29, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Sip & Stroll at Left Coast

Sip & Stroll is Left Coast’s annual Memorial Weekend walk-around tasting. Explore our beautiful, LIVE sustainably-farmed estate from the Winery to our Tasting Room, while sipping on spring releases, including 2016 White Pinot noir and 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Pinot noir, as you stroll.

$15 admission, includes wine tasting and small bites, and a keepsake logoed GoVino glass.

Cafe will be open and serving delicious wood-fired pizza at the end of the stroll, so you can relax on the patio or the lawn.