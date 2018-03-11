|Location:
|Evergreen Aviation Museum
|Map:
|500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|877-SIP-MWFC
|Email:
|info@sipclassic.org
|Website:
|http://sipclassic.org/sip-event-info-mcminnville-wine-food-classic.html
|All Dates:
Sip McMinnville Wine & Food Classic
Enjoy the culinary variety and relaxed atmosphere. Watch some of the area's best Chefs in the Northwest demonstrate their skills. Talk with winemakers and vintners and learn the intricacies of their trade. Purchase by the taste, glass, bottle or case. Visit with the artisans and view their work which is available for purchase. First 1000 Attendees will receive a free wine glass on Friday. See you at the Evergreen Space Museum!
Fee: $20
25th Annual Wine & Food event. 70 wineries, beer, distilled and lots of food & art vendors