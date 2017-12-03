Sip and Shop for the Holidays

SUNDAY DEC. 3RD or SATURDAY DEC. 9TH- Soooo much fun to be had!!!! Once again The Vine Travelers has put together amazing trips to the historic McMinnville Downtown for incredible shopping and/or tasting for the holidays! Your day will begin enroute with a wine tasting and snack at Cathedral Ridge (Sunday) or Fox Farm Vineyards (Saturday). Afterwards we will head south to McMinnville where you will be dropped off at the top of the Historic District to meandor your way through the many antique stores, boutiques, specialty stores and tasting rooms. In every direction you look, Christmas will be in the air and you will be greeted by warm friendly merchants. Some will gift wrap your packages and at Mes Amie’s you’ll be offered a cappuccino while you browse! We will all meet at the McMenamins downtown for lunch and then you will have more time on your own. The group will convene at 4:00pm at the Willamette Valley Vineyards tasting room to enjoy a tasting together along with a sweet treat and then be mezmerized by the holiday light display as we leave town. You will return by approx 6:30-7:00 pm depending on traffic and weather. The good news???? Who cares about the weather or traffic because I’ll be doing the driving for you! This will be a way to treat yourself this busy holiday season:)

Cost: $ 55pp, room for 11 guests

Includes pick up at Salmon Creek Park and Ride (8:45am)

gas, driver, winery arrangements, food at both wineries, and bottled water

Does not include tasting fees (waived with appropriate purchase) or lunch

A paid seat is a reserved seat. Call or text to reserve your spot 360-608-5349, or email janine@thevinetravelers.com will accept credit card or check.