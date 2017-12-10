 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://22350 Magness Rd. NW
All Dates:Dec 10, 2017 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Sip and Paint

Join Dawning as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Minors are welcome. Bring a picnic and come early to get your drinks. Class starts promptly at 1pm.

Fee: $30.00

Price: $30 Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16x20 take-home canvas!

