|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|9712022146
|Email:
|dawning@dawningsart.com
|Website:
|http://22350 Magness Rd. NW
|All Dates:
Sip and Paint
Join Dawning as she guides you through creating your own masterpiece while you enjoy sipping on some tasty wine. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol. Minors are welcome. Bring a picnic and come early to get your drinks. Class starts promptly at 1pm.
Fee: $30.00
Price: $30 Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons and a 16x20 take-home canvas!