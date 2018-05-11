 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
All Dates:May 11, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sip & Shop

Join us the 2nd Friday for each month for Ladies Night!
Wine, Cheese Plates, Small Bites of Food but best of all SHOPPING! Vendors will vary each month.

May Vendors:
Fancy That
Lemon Kissed
Sugar Suds
Sseko Style Portland
Plexus with Jamie
Beautycounter by Arica
Pick Your Dish
Freckled and Free

Free Admission--Happy Hour pricing on Wine & Sangria.

Join us the 2nd Friday for each month for Ladies Night!Wine, Cheese Plates, Small Bites of Food but best of all SHOPPING! Vendors will vary each month.May Vendors:Fancy ThatLemon KissedSugar SudsSseko Style PortlandPlexus with JamieBeautycounter by AricaPick Your DishFreckled and FreeFree Admission--Happy Hour pricing on Wine & Sangria.
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS