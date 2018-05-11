|Location:
Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
5032343790
|Email:
events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
|All Dates:
Sip & Shop
Join us the 2nd Friday for each month for Ladies Night!
Wine, Cheese Plates, Small Bites of Food but best of all SHOPPING! Vendors will vary each month.
May Vendors:
Fancy That
Lemon Kissed
Sugar Suds
Sseko Style Portland
Plexus with Jamie
Beautycounter by Arica
Pick Your Dish
Freckled and Free
Free Admission--Happy Hour pricing on Wine & Sangria.