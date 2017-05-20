Location: Cellar 503 Tasting Room Map: 4407 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239 Phone: 503-897-8013 Email: wine@cellar503.com Website: http://www.cellar503.com/sip-503/ All Dates: May 12, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 13, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 14, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 15, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 16, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 17, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 18, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 19, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 20, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

May 21, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Sip 503 - May Tasting

There is no doubt that the wine industry has traditionally been dominated by men. But more and more, we're seeing women winemakers and assistant winemakers in Oregon’s wineries -- often with innovative approaches to the business of wine.



Even as they're blazing trails, these women are producing wines that reflect the best of Oregon, whether they're unique blends or creative winemaking styles. Bottom line? These are great wines that we’re thrilled to feature in May at Cellar 503 as part of our month-long celebration of Mother’s Day. This month's wines come from Bryn Mawr Vineyards, Leah Jørgensen Cellars, Willful Wine Co and De Ponte Cellars



Join us for our monthly Sip 503 tasting event. Taste through our featured wines, meet some of our featured winemakers and mingle with other Cellar 503 members.



Bring your friends and enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Our Sip 503 events are open to the public and kids are always welcome. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club)