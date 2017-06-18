Sip 503 events are open to the public and are a great way to find out more about Cellar 503. Come enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club). And our events are always kid friendly!

Sip 503 - June Tasting

Sip 503 events are open to the public and are a great way to find out more about Cellar 503. Come enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club). And our events are always kid friendly! Fee: $10 for public, free for members