Sip 503 - July Tasting

Join us for our monthly Sip 503 event, and sample July's featured wines. Sip 503 events are open to the public and are a great way to find out more about Cellar 503. Come enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club). And our events are always kid friendly!

Fee: $10 for public, free for members