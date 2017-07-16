|Location:
|Cellar 503 Tasting Room
|Map:
|4407 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
|Phone:
|503-897-8013
|Email:
|wine@cellar503.com
|Website:
|http://www.cellar503.com/sip-503/
|All Dates:
Sip 503 - July Tasting
Join us for our monthly Sip 503 event, and sample July's featured wines. Sip 503 events are open to the public and are a great way to find out more about Cellar 503. Come enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club). And our events are always kid friendly!
Fee: $10 for public, free for members