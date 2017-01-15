Sip 503 - January Tasting

Join us for our monthly Sip 503 tasting event. Taste through our featured wines, meet some of our featured winemakers and mingle with other Cellar 503 members.



Bring your friends and enjoy wines that represent the full range of great Oregon wine. Our Sip 503 events are open to the public and kids are always welcome. Complimentary for Cellar 503 members and up to 3 guests. $10 tasting fee for non-members (waived if you join the club).



This month we are talking about Northern vs. Southern Oregon wines. We'll taste a Tempranillo from Nothern and Southern Oregon and a Viognier for Northern and Southern Oregon. Our featured wineries include Dion Vineyard, Et Fille Wines, and Serra Vineyards. A great way to learn what makes each part of Oregon unique!

Fee: $10 for public, free for members