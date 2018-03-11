 Calendar Home
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/sip-mcminnville-wine-food-classic/
Sip! McMinnville Wine & Food Classic

Enjoy the culinary variety and relaxed atmosphere. Watch some of the area’s best Chefs in the Northwest demonstrate their skills. Talk with winemakers and vintners and learn the intricacies of their trade. Purchase by the taste, glass, bottle or case. Visit with the artisans and view their work which is available for purchase. First 1000 Attendees will receive a free wine glass on Friday. See you at the Evergreen Space Museum!

Open And Closing Times For The McMinnville Wine & Food Classic

Friday, March 9th — 3pm to 9pm

Saturday, March 10th — 11am to 8pm

Sunday, March 11th — 12pm to 5pm

Purchase your tickets here: http://sipclassic.org/sip-event-info-mcminnville-wine-food-classic.html

