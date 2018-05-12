Silcox Hut Winemaker's Dinner

An idea that started percolating during harvest 2017, when some of our freshly picked grapes snuck out of the winery, is coming to fruition this spring. That fruit is now in the hands of talented homebrewer Jon Larson, and he and his creations will share the table with our winemaker Thomas Houseman and a special lineup of Anne Amie Vineyards wines at the Silcox Hut on May 12th. That evening, Timberline's Executive Chef Jason Stoller Smith will be creating a multicourse meal to pair with the wine and beer, and you're invited!



Tickets include dinner, wine, snowcat transportation to Silcox Hut, and gratuity. Seating is very limited. Wine club members are invited to purchase tickets for $200 per seat. General public tickets are $225.

Fee: $200 - $225