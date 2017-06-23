Showdown Concert at Legacy Estate Vineyard

Join us for Wine Country Rocks Summer Concert Series held at our 160 - acre scenic vineyard property just 10 minutes west of Salem. Concert doors open at 6 pm. Concert from 7 pm - 9pm. Enjoy wine tasting, gourmet local food options, lakeside viewing, and live music in the heart of the Willamette Valley.



Concert address:

Legacy Estate Vineyard, 1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem Oregon 97304





You are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Parking available on site, a short walk to venue so bring comfortable shoes. No outside food or beverages please, thank you!

Fee: $10.00