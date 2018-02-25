|Location:
Recipe, part deux
|Map:
Recipe, part deux @ 503-487-6853 602 East 1st St., Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
|Website:
http://premierwineevents.com/event/sunday-afternoon-shell-a-bration/
|All Dates:
Shell-A Bration, take deux
We had so much fun shell-a -brating with you all, we are doing it again! Join us Sunday February 25, 2-6pm.
Tickets sold out within one week of announcement, first come first served!
$25.00 Per guest includes glass of white or sparkling wine upon arrival and guests choice of;
½ dozen oysters on the half shell or a bowl of our oyster stew
Add Ons;
Grand plateau de fruits de mer $130.00 (Serves 4)
12 oysters
Dungeness crab cocktail
Lobster tail
6 prawns
12 marinated mussels
4 warm sourdough rolls with butter
1 ounce of golden caviar
A la Carte
Bowl of oyster stew $11.00
½ dozen poached shrimp with remoulade $15.00
Dungeness crab cocktail (2 ounces) $13.00
Marinated Salt Spring Island mussels (1 dozen) $9.00
Warm sourdough rolls with seaweed butter $1.50 each
Oysters by the half dozen/full dozen $18/35
Scallop crudo, cocnut milk, kaffir lime, chile
Shellfish bisque
ALL YOU CAN EAT OYSTER CRACKERS!!!!!!!
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time by calling 503.487.6853 or by emailing us at hello@recipepartdeux.com.