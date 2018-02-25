Shell-A Bration, take deux

We had so much fun shell-a -brating with you all, we are doing it again! Join us Sunday February 25, 2-6pm.

Tickets sold out within one week of announcement, first come first served!

$25.00 Per guest includes glass of white or sparkling wine upon arrival and guests choice of;

½ dozen oysters on the half shell or a bowl of our oyster stew

Add Ons;

Grand plateau de fruits de mer $130.00 (Serves 4)

12 oysters

Dungeness crab cocktail

Lobster tail

6 prawns

12 marinated mussels

4 warm sourdough rolls with butter

1 ounce of golden caviar

A la Carte

Bowl of oyster stew $11.00

½ dozen poached shrimp with remoulade $15.00

Dungeness crab cocktail (2 ounces) $13.00

Marinated Salt Spring Island mussels (1 dozen) $9.00

Warm sourdough rolls with seaweed butter $1.50 each

Oysters by the half dozen/full dozen $18/35

Scallop crudo, cocnut milk, kaffir lime, chile

Shellfish bisque

ALL YOU CAN EAT OYSTER CRACKERS!!!!!!!

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time by calling 503.487.6853 or by emailing us at hello@recipepartdeux.com.