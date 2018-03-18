 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 Northeast Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon, 97148, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/fairsing-vineyard-shamrocks-chardonnay/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2018 11:00 am
Mar 18, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Shamrocks & Chardonnay

Join Fairsing Vineyard March 17-18 for Chardonnay & Shamrocks: a release celebration for the 2016 Chardonnay. This estate-grown wine, adorned with shamrocks on the label, is a delightful blend of Dijon 76 and 95 selections.

Enjoy wee bites throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and special wine flights that showcase Chardonnays from previous vintages. Rare verticals and large format bottles of previous Chardonnay vintages will be available.

Put an Irish spring in your step and join us for smoked salmon chowder and select flights of our estate-grown wines. Tasting fees apply.

Join Fairsing Vineyard March 17-18 for Chardonnay & Shamrocks: a release celebration for the 2016 Chardonnay. This estate-grown wine, adorned with shamrocks on the label, is a delightful blend of Dijon 76 and 95 selections. Enjoy wee bites throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and special wine flights that showcase Chardonnays from previous vintages. Rare verticals and large ...
Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 Northeast Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon, 97148, United States
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS