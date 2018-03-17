Shamrocks & Chardonnay

Join Fairsing Vineyard March 17-18 for Chardonnay & Shamrocks: a release celebration for the 2016 Chardonnay. This estate-grown wine, adorned with shamrocks on the label, is a delightful blend of Dijon 76 and 95 selections.

Enjoy wee bites throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and special wine flights that showcase Chardonnays from previous vintages. Rare verticals and large format bottles of previous Chardonnay vintages will be available.

Put an Irish spring in your step and join us for smoked salmon chowder and select flights of our estate-grown wines. Tasting fees apply.