Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:Events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Mar 17, 2018 - Mar 18, 2018 Hours at participating wineries vary.

Shamrock Share March 17-18

Join Anam Cara Cellars, Fairsing Vineyard and Owen Roe Winery for St. Patrick's Day weekend Club Share festivities March 17-18.

Celebrate with select wine flights, wee bites and Wine Club privileges extended to members of each participating winery.

Wine Club members, existing and new, enjoy complimentary tastings for four (4) guests and 15% savings as a guest member throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend (hours vary).

For reservations or inquiries, contact the participating wineries:

Anam Cara Cellars:
503-537-9150
306 N Main St Newberg, OR
info@anamcaracellars.com

Fairsing Vineyard:
503-560-8266
20881 NE Laughlin Road Yamhill, OR
info@fairsingvineyard.com

Owen Roe Winery:
503-678-6514
2761 E 9th St Newberg, OR
Winery@owenroe.com

 

Fee: $Tasting fees apply

Wine Club Share with Anam Cara Cellars, Fairsing Vineyard & Owen Roe Winery March 17-18.

