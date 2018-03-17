Shamrock Share March 17-18

Join Anam Cara Cellars, Fairsing Vineyard and Owen Roe Winery for St. Patrick's Day weekend Club Share festivities March 17-18.



Celebrate with select wine flights, wee bites and Wine Club privileges extended to members of each participating winery.



Wine Club members, existing and new, enjoy complimentary tastings for four (4) guests and 15% savings as a guest member throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend (hours vary).



For reservations or inquiries, contact the participating wineries:



Anam Cara Cellars:

503-537-9150

306 N Main St Newberg, OR

info@anamcaracellars.com



Fairsing Vineyard:

503-560-8266

20881 NE Laughlin Road Yamhill, OR

info@fairsingvineyard.com



Owen Roe Winery:

503-678-6514

2761 E 9th St Newberg, OR

Winery@owenroe.com

Fee: $Tasting fees apply