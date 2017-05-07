|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Winery
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-628-8463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
|All Dates:
Shades of Rosé
Celebrate Oregon Wine Month! Join Raptor Ridge Winery and Chef Paul Bachand from Recipe: A Neighborhood Kitchen as we explore styles several of rosé from Oregon and beyond paired with culinary flavors of the Mediterranean.
Fee: $55PP Flight Club Member $65PP General Public
Raptor Ridge Winery 2016 Bellevue Cross Vineyard Rosé Release Party!