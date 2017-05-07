 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-628-8463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com
All Dates:May 7, 2017 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Shades of Rosé

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month! Join Raptor Ridge Winery and Chef Paul Bachand from Recipe: A Neighborhood Kitchen as we explore styles several of rosé from Oregon and beyond paired with culinary flavors of the Mediterranean.

Fee: $55PP Flight Club Member $65PP General Public

Raptor Ridge Winery 2016 Bellevue Cross Vineyard Rosé Release Party!

Raptor Ridge Winery
Raptor Ridge Winery 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, Oregon 97132
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS