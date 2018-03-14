 Calendar Home
Location:Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
Map:1505 Portland Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
All Dates:Mar 7, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Noche Cubana
Mar 14, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm #PorkNation
Mar 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Only Hors d'Oeuvres

Seventh Annual Winter Wednesday International Supper Series!

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the culinary team joining the party to talk about how the food was prepared, while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.

Our first dinner will be on January 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):

The Line Up!

March 7:  Noche Cubana

March 14:  #PorkNation 

March 22:  Only Hors d'Oeuvres  

$42 per Person

THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT

Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%!  And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it!  Prepayment required.

 

Reservations Required  

Family Style Seating 

503-538-6060 

info@subterrarestaurant.com 

 

Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant

1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road)

Newberg, Oregon 97132

www.subterrarestaurant.com 

Find us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram 

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the culinary team joining the party to talk about how the food was prepared, while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest. Our first dinner will be on January 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6): The Line Up! March ...
Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant 97132 1505 Portland Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS